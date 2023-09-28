Sandbox-On-Demand With ML-Driven Environment Verification - Now Available For Enterprise Deployment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CyDeploy (TM) is a patent-pending business solution that positions customers to efficiently verify that a change - a patch, a configuration update, a new application or service - in their environments will not break existing environment functionality or disrupt critical business operations. This solution is especially important for organizations with complex, and business critical 3rd party applications deployed throughout their environments because CyDeploy can reduce the months and weeks of testing to a matter of days.CyDeploy creates a digital twin, in a secure sandbox-on-demand, and uses a machine learning model based on OpenAI's GPT3, so customers can quickly build and execute automated, repeatable tests, and predict how their environments will function before and after a planned change.CyDeploy has been commercially available in a SaaS version, built with Microsoft Azure. As of August 31, 2023, CyDeploy's Enterprise version is available in the Microsoft commercial marketplace. The Enterprise version allows customers to access the efficiency of CyDeploy within their own cloud tenants.To view the CyDeploy products and how they compare to the Enterprise version, click here."A software company with a workforce of over 1,000 employees hired us to handle a technology project that involved rolling out Microsoft Intune and conducting security scans throughout the organization. The company didn't have a dedicated testing environment, so as a part of the project, we had to figure out the functional and business impact of these changes before implementing the solution. We turned to CyDeploy to create a dynamic testing environment and to quickly generate and run automated functional tests and digital twins. The use of CyDeploy saved us several weeks of work, approximately 200 hours. Now, CyDeploy is a standard tool that we incorporate into all of our technology project engagements."~ SteadyDeveloper, LLC (CyDeploy Customer)"Together we are working to help customers transform their approach to technology changes, and we're delivering impactful, innovation-centered solutions to the market."~ CyDeploy, CEO, Tina Williams-Koroma“Microsoft continues to identify and engage ISVs with solutions that can provide additional value to our customers. We are excited that CyDeploy decided to build and launch in Microsoft Azure, and we look forward to the growth we can achieve together."~ Oguo Atuanya, Microsoft General Manager- Global Scale Partners & SMC Channel Sales – Americas GPS

