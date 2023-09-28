Passenger Vehicle Glazing Market Insights On The 55 Global Market To 2032 - Key Driving Factors And Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Passenger Vehicle Glazing Market by Product Type , Vehicle type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A very important safety element in our vehicles which is often overlooked is the“glazing” or glass. Not only do a vehicle's windows keep the elements out while allowing visibility, but the vehicle's glazing also have a major purpose as an essential part of the occupant restraint system. There are two main types of glass used in vehicles nowadays. Laminated glass is what is in the windshield of the vehicle. It consists of two glasses bonded to a transparent plastic inter layer. However, the glass parts of a laminated window still break the way ordinary plate glass does, the fragments stick to the inter layer of the glass rather than flying in on the vehicle's occupants and harming him. Second one is tempered glass, which cannot be used in the windshield but can be used in other window openings of a vehicle. It is plate glass that has been heat tempered to increase its toughness. Because of the process used in manufacturing it, tempered glass is three to five times tougher than regular glass.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Top Impacting Factors

Global passenger vehicle glazing market has direct relationship with automobile market as it is one of the detachable part of the vehicle. The steep fall in the graph of automobile sale has impacted the sale of glass used in the vehicle. Additionally due to lockdown which led to decrease in income of the consumer has hindered the aftermarket expenses on the vehicle which is impacting the glazing market. Manufacturers across the globe are facing slower movement in the supply chain due to decrease in demand. However it is anticipated to recover in forecasting period with recovery from COVID-19.

.Major driver of automotive glazing market is increasing demand is growing sunroof market and advanced automotive designs in budget segment of vehicles.

.Major restraint of the market is higher cost of glazing, and environmental regulations prohibiting the use of materials like polycarbonate for windscreens.

.Increase in usage of better quality glazing material in budget segment of vehicles which has been the biggest market segment of the industry is anticipated to act as an opportunity for the industry.

Market Trends

Windshield for winters

Some prominent vehicle manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Land Rover, have recently released new models with heated front windshields. A heated front windshield is ideal for locations with low temperature such as Pennsylvania because it's able to defog and defrost faster than standard types. The special glass acts like a heated rear windshield, but doesn't have the black stripes that are usually visible in the vehicles. Because a clear field of vision is the biggest concern with windshields in cold regions, automotive engineers have developed a way to make the heating component practically disappear. SUVs such as the Jaguar F-Pace, has a network of translucent thin wiring sandwiched between two layers of laminate in the windshield. The heating wires inside the glass are slightly visible, but they do not inhibit or decrease the driver's view. Heated windshield are considered as game changer in cold countries.

Wiper-Free windsheilds

Nowadays, McLaren one of the prominent player in the market was working on the concept of wiper-free windshields. The company has been developing a windshield that will not need wipers to clear away rain and snow. Their team has accumulated some technical information from the military on how to make an ultrasonic force that would cause moisture slide immediately off the glass. By applying high-frequency sound waves to the surface of the glass, the car would automatically have a clear windshield all the time. Hopefully, this concept will soon be launched in the market as it would offer a more convenient, safer and aerodynamic solution for clearing windshields.

Key Market Players

.Engel Austria GmbH

.Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

.Trinseo S.A.

.KRD Sicherheitstechnik

.Teijin Ltd.

.Webasto SE

.Covestro AG

.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

.Renias Co. Ltd., Sabic

