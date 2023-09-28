GOSH Announces Ethernity Cloud As Key Partner For Their L2 Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Iosif Peterfi - CEO Ethernity CloudLA VALLETA, MALTA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GOSH, the decentralized git on-chain DAO platform that now runs as Ethereum Layer 2, and Ethernity Cloud, a decentralized confidential computing company, announced today a partnership to bring new levels of usability, security, transparency, and confidentiality to the world of open-source software development. The partnership will look for different scenarios to combine Ethernity Cloud's decentralized confidential computing ecosystem with GOSH's Git blockchain to create a secure and tamper-proof environment for developing and deploying open-source software.“Open source can stay open without compromising on confidentiality,” said GOSH Co-founder, Mitja Goroshevsky,“Our aim is to provide open source developers with a guarantee that the software they build can be secure, and this partnership with Ethernity Cloud is an essential step to ensuring that.”Ethernity Cloud's confidential computing ecosystem provides a secure environment for developers to execute tasks using confidential computing and build dApps on top of the protocol, while GOSH provides the only Freemium blockchain platform available to this day, using smart contracts for every merge, commit, and pull request, meaning the more code you write the more secure it becomes.GOSH is the first and only formally verified git, which stores and processes git objects entirely on-chain. GOSH is an advanced scalable asynchronous multi-sharded Ethereum L2 solution that allows developers to run smart contracts on-chain for Free.“We are excited to support GOSH through this new stage of development and provide all their users with the infrastructure to run tasks privately and with the highest level of security,” said ETHERNITY CLOUD CEO Iosif Peterfi.GOSH and Ethernity Cloud also agreed on a strategic cooperation to offer security for Artificial Intelligence researchers by providing an isolated execution environment for storing AI models, datasets, and training scripts on GOSH. Combining GOSH's on-chain immutable Git repositories with the Decentralized Trusted Execution Environment on Ethernity Cloud addresses the main security question of Open Source AI research. It provides a guarantee that any Open Source model was indeed exclusively trained on provided DataSets using the provided software. Cooperation between GOSH and Ethernity Cloud will pave a way for new transparency and immutability standards in the AI Open Source industry.

