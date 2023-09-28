Lithium Americas Announces Details For Completion Of Separation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“ Lithium Americas ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the separation of the Company into Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (“ Lithium Argentina ”) and a new Lithium Americas Corp. (“ Lithium Americas (NewCo) ”) pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the“ Separation ”) is expected to be completed on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (the“ Effective Date ”).



Under the terms of the Separation, holders of Lithium Americas common shares (“ Lithium Americas Shares ”) will be entitled to receive one Lithium Argentina common share (each, a“ Lithium Argentina Share ”) and one Lithium Americas (NewCo) common share (each, a“ Lithium Americas (NewCo) Share ”) for every Lithium Americas Share held immediately before the effective time of the Separation.

The Company expects that“when-issued” public trading markets for Lithium Argentina Shares under the ticker symbol“LAAC WI” and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares under the ticker symbol“LAC WI” will commence on the New York Stock Exchange (“ NYSE ”) on or about Monday, October 2, 2023, and will continue up to and including Tuesday, October 3, 2023. At the close of trading on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Lithium Americas Shares are expected to conclude“regular-way” trading on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX ”) under the ticker symbol“LAC,” and Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares are expected to conclude“when-issued” trading on the NYSE. For clarity, there will be no“when-issued” trading of Lithium Argentina Shares or Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares on the TSX.

Subject to confirmation of the NYSE and the TSX, the Company also anticipates that“regular-way” trading of Lithium Argentina Shares under the ticker symbol“LAAC” and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares under the ticker symbol“LAC” will begin on the NYSE and TSX at the start of trading on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Registered shareholders of Lithium Americas (“ LAC Registered Shareholders ”) are reminded to submit their certificates or direct registration statements (“ DR Statements ”) representing their Lithium Americas Shares with a duly completed letter of transmittal (“ Letter of Transmittal ”) to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depository, in order to receive certificates or DR Statements representing their Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares. New certificates or DR Statement(s) representing Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares will be mailed to LAC Registered Shareholders that have submitted a Letter of Transmittal together with their certificates or DR Statements by the Effective Date on or about October 6, 2023. Letters of Transmittal and certificates or DR Statements received after the Effective Date will be processed within 10 business days. The Letter of Transmittal is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at and EDGAR profile at . The Letter of Transmittal will continue to be available on Lithium Argentina's SEDAR profile and EDGAR profile after the Effective Date.

There are currently 160,047,671 Lithium Americas Shares outstanding, and it is anticipated that immediately upon the Separation becoming effective the number of Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares outstanding shall be the same or substantially the same as the number of Lithium Americas Shares currently outstanding. Persons trading in the“when-issued” market should be aware that the acquisition and beneficial ownership reporting rules under Canadian securities laws will apply to purchases of“when-issued” Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares.

Investors are encouraged to consult with their own advisors regarding the specific implications of buying or selling Lithium Americas Shares, Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares.

The registration statement on Form 20-F of 1397468 B.C. Ltd., which will become Lithium Americas (NewCo) upon completion of the Separation, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2023 and is available at

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is advancing a separation of its U.S. and Argentine business units into two public independent companies. Lithium Argentina will retain the Caucharí-Olaroz project (44.8% owned), focused on advancing toward full production capacity, and regional growth opportunities in the Pastos Grandes basin with the Pastos Grandes and Sal de la Puna projects (100% and 65% owned, respectively). Lithium Americas (NewCo) will retain the 100% owned Thacker Pass project, focused on advancing construction with the target to commence production in the second half of 2026. The Company's common shares currently trade on both the TSX and NYSE under the ticker symbol“LAC.”