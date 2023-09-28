HUMBL Announces Launch Of HUMBL Pro+ Subscription Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, California, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of its HUMBL Pro+ subscription service.



As part of the suite of offerings, HUMBL Pro+ subscribers will receive a variety of benefits to help them move from Web 2 to Web 3 through the use of verified profiles, digital wallets, search, advertising and monetization tools.

HUMBL Pro will be offered as a base subscription plan, with the fully featured step-up into the HUMBL Pro+ suite offering the following:

HUMBL PRO+



Early access to new features

Social media post editing

User-Customizable Pro page

Unlimited AI chat services

Discount on ads services

Become a featured user

Priority customer support

Special badges and giveaways Extra Community Builder points



The HUMBL Pro+ service will offer introductory pricing of $7.99 / month, billed annually, and allow customers to use a range of features such as artificial intelligence, search customization, advertising offers and social media to gain more control of their online personal brands, corporate brands and monetization streams.

HUMBL Pro+ will allow users to customize the way they appear in search results on the HUMBL platform; as well as connect directly to other consumers, audiences and brands for monetization in areas such as direct offers, merchandise, events, ticketing and services.

As an exclusive perk, annual HUMBL Pro+ subscribers will also be granted early access to HUMBL Social 2.0 (HS2), which will include a number of highly requested features and benefits such as: direct messaging, customizable groups and personalized video interactions; as well as scheduled video conferences and webinar meetings.

“Web 2 and Big Tech have created millions of fake profiles, ratings, reviews and advertising impressions, creating a lack of trust architecture between users and brands on the worldwide web,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.“The launch of HUMBL Pro+ provides global customers with a new Web 3 platform that delivers verified profiles; as well as mass customization tools in areas like search customization, social media and monetization streams for the next generation of web users.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL WalletTM, HUMBL Search EngineTM, HUMBL SocialTM, HUMBL TicketsTM, HUMBL MarketplaceTM and HUMBL AuthenticsTM. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

