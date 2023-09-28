Nanoscope Therapeutics To Present At The 4Th Annual Gene Therapy For Ophthalmic Disorders Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Dr. Sam Barone, Chief Medical Officer, will give a presentation on the clinical development of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Summit taking place from October 3-5 in Boston, Massachusetts. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Progressing Optogenetic Gene Therapies Through the Clinic

Session Title: Optogenetics & Mutation-Independent Vision Restoration in the Clinical Setting

Session Date:

October 4, 2023

Session Time:

12:20 p.m. E.T.

Location:

Hilton Boston Back Bay

Presenter:

Sam Barone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

During his presentation, Dr. Barone will introduce and highlight the benefits of Nanoscope'sproprietary MCO gene therapies for patients with inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs). Additionally, Dr.

Barone will discuss clinical data from RESTORE, a Ph2b multi-center, randomized controlled trial of lead asset MCO-010 in patients with advanced Retinitis. Pigmentosa. Recent clinical progress from STARLIGHT, a Ph2 multi-center open-label trial of MCO-010 in patients with advanced Stargardt Macular Degeneration will also be presented .



About

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

