Apollomics Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

Approximately $52.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at June 30, 2023; Cash runway to mid-year 2024

Debuted as a publicly traded targeted oncology company March 30, 2023

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) (the“Company”), a late- stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“The first half of 2023 was a period of significant accomplishment, culminating in the completion of our business combination and listing on Nasdaq, which positions us well to advance our lead product candidate, vebreltinib, in non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors with MET dysregulation, as well as other product candidates in development,” said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics.“We remain on track to generate key clinical data across our pipeline later this year and into 2024, including for our two late-stage candidates, vebreltinib and uproleselan.”

Pipeline Update



Vebreltinib (APL-101) – a highly specific cMet inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors with cMet dysregulation



The Company expects results from SPARTA, its ongoing global Phase 2 multi-cohort clinical trial in NSCLC and other solid tumors with cMet dysregulations (NCT03175224), in the second half of 2023. Based on a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2023, the Company believes data from this trial in combination with data from the Phase 2 KUNPENG study (NCT04258033) by Beijing Pearl (China partner) may support its first new drug application (NDA) for the treatment of NSCLC with MET exon14 skipping mutation with the U.S. FDA, while generating clinical data on other indications.



The vebreltinib NDA for treatment of NSCLC with MET exon14 skipping mutation was submitted by Beijing Pearl to the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2022, with an NDA review decision anticipated in 2023.

The Company has received orphan drug designation of vebreltinib for the treatment of NSCLC with MET genomic tumor aberrations from the U.S. FDA.

Uproleselan (APL-106) – an E-selectin inhibitor as an adjunct to chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment with Breakthrough Therapy designation



The Company expects to complete patient recruitment of its Phase 3 bridging clinical study for uproleselan for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) AML in China in 2023.



The U.S. National Cancer Institute is sponsoring an ongoing Phase 2/3 study for treatment of newly diagnosed older adults with AML who are fit for chemotherapy. GlycoMimetics, Apollomics' collaboration partner in the U.S., expects topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 study of uproleselan in r/r AML by the end of the second quarter of 2024.



Product pipeline The Company's pipeline includes nine novel oncology drug candidates, six of which are currently in the clinical stage of development, using targeted therapy, immuno- oncology agents and other innovative approaches to potentially address a range of cancers, including lung cancer, brain cancer, AML and other solid tumors.

Business Highlights

Debuted as a publicly traded targeted oncology company: On March 29, 2023, Apollomics completed its business combination with Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Apollomics' Class A ordinary shares and public warrants began trading on March 30, 2023, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "APLM" and“APLMW”, respectively.



First Half 2023 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2023 were approximately $52.6 million, compared with $58.9 million as of December 31, 2022. In March 2023, the Company raised $23.7 million in a private placement in public equity (PIPE) financing, before transaction expenses. Based on current projections, the Company believes its cash position is sufficient to fund planned operations into the second half of 2024.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $16.5 million, including stock-based compensation of $2.8 million, in the first six months of 2023, compared to $18.0 million, including stock-based compensation of $1.3 million, in the same period of 2022. The decrease in R&D expenses was due primarily to one-time expenses in 2022 associated with drug substance manufacturing and a license in China.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $9.7 million, including stock-based compensation of $2.4 million, in the first six months of 2023, compared to $5.1 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.8 million, in the same period of 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was due primarily from directors' and officers' insurance as a result of being a publicly listed company and an increase in employee stock-based compensation. The net loss for the first six months of 2023 was $(150.7) million, or $(2.55) per diluted share, compared with a net loss for the first six months of 2022 of $(3.4) million, or $(0.68) per diluted share. The increase in net loss is due primarily to a $76.4 million expense to the change in fair value of the preferred shares in the first six months of 2023, compared to a $23.7 million benefit to the change in fair value of the preferred shares in the first six months of 2022, and a charge of $45.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 for the excess of fair value of shares exchanged over the fair value of net tangible assets acquired in the business combination booked to other expense. The change in the fair value of the preferred shares during the six months ended 2023 is due to their write-up of fair value at the date of the conversion into common shares at the time of the business combination.

The weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the first six months of 2023 was approximately 59,000,000, compared to approximately 46,364,000 in the same period of 2022.



About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics currently has a pipeline of nine drug candidates across multiple programs, six of which are currently in the clinical stage of development. Apollomics' lead programs include investigating its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and developing an anti-cancer enhancer drug candidate, uproleselan (APL- 106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in a Phase 3 bridging clinical trial in China. Outside of China, enrollment is complete utilizing uproleselan in combination with standard chemotherapy in a Phase 3 trial sponsored by GlycoMimetics in relapsed or refractory AML and a Phase 2/3 trial sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute in first-line AML.

