Yo Egg To Unveil Exclusive Plant-Based Quail-Sized Egg At The Vkind Experience

Peeled, held last year at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles, vegan platform Vkind is announcing a new product debut at its forthcoming multicultural event for the senses - the Vkind Experience (VKX), taking over the Magic Box November 11-12. The event will feature a new mini size egg from Southern California plant-based egg producer, Yo Egg.

The new quail-sized egg comes on the heels of Yo Egg winning two prestigious National Restaurant Association's 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, Prepared Foods' Spirit of Innovation Awards "Most Innovative Product" and securing a placement at the fast-casual chain Veggie Grill. This new groundbreaking product, developed specifically for VKX, will once again shake up the plant-based food world. The tiny plant-based egg will be featured in a custom dish curated for the event's Asian room by celebrity chef Chris Tucker.

Star Simmons, founder of Vkind, expressed her enthusiasm for the latest Yo Egg creation. "We are absolutely thrilled to feature Yo Egg's newest invention at the Vkind Experience. It's not just an egg; it's also an experience not to be missed!" Alongside the new egg, the multicultural Vkind Experience promises to be filled with a range of delectable, must-try treats spanning the event's 11 global-themed rooms. "We're here to push the envelope and with the help of Yo Egg, we're creating something that has never been done before," Simmons said.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Yo Egg taking part in VKX2023," says Tucker. "Yo Egg is truly in a class of its own and what they are bringing to the event is going to blow people away - the taste, the texture, it might just be my favorite product on the market!"

Yo Egg has quickly risen to prominence for its groundbreaking work in plant-based culinary offerings. Most notably, its creations of the world's first and only plant-based sunny-side-up and poached eggs have propelled the company into the spotlight, earning them partnerships with industry leaders like Veggie Grill. "At Yo Egg, innovation never sleeps. We've crafted this delectable, bite-sized egg specifically for VKX2023. It's not only an advancement in food technology but also an absolute culinary delight that you won't want to miss," said Eran Groner, CEO of Yo Egg.

Simmons concluded, "This exciting plant-based egg and the Vkind Experience represent a bridge between culinary art and sustainable choices. We invite everyone to be part of this extraordinary journey."

VKX2023 is an all-encompassing plant-based event scheduled for November 11-12, 2023. The event immerses participants in a multi-sensory world, offering a tour through 11 uniquely

themed rooms covering 35,000 square feet at Magic Box in Los Angeles. A percentage of ticket sales will go to various causes including LA's Saffyre Sanctuary, educational resource UnchainedTV, reforestation project One Tree Planted, and Vegans of LA For more details and ticket purchases, visit the Vkind Experience website.

Yo Egg is on a mission to become the world's largest and most sustainable egg producer, without the use of chickens. Starting with sunny-side up and poached eggs, the company is pioneering plant-based eggs for every culinary application. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in and manufactures out of Los Angeles. The company is backed by leading investors including NFX, Stray Dog Capital, Secret Chord Ventures, and Surround Ventures. Learn more at .

