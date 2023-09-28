Molecular Templates Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Maurizio Voi To The Role Of Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM,“Molecular Templates,” or“MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology with potent differentiated mechanisms of action, today announced the appointment of Dr. Maurizio Voi to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Voi possesses more than 35 years of wide-ranging drug development experience. Dr. Voi will begin his new role on October 2, 2023.



Dr. Voi joins MTEM from Novartis, where he served as Vice President, Global Program Head, for the PD-1 antibody Tislelizumab since April 2021. He was previously Global Program Head, Melanoma, at Novartis, a position he held since June 2017, and Vice President Global Clinical Program Head from August 2013 until June 2017 responsible for the clinical development of Kisqali®, Afinitor® and Votrient®, as well as other novel immuno-therapy compounds. Previous to Novartis, Dr. Voi was Chief Medical and Development Officer at Curis, where he was responsible for all Research & Development activities ranging from early drug discovery, to IND filings, to the development of clinical stage assets in oncology. Prior to Curis, Dr. Voi held strategic global roles in oncology drug development at Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly. He has published close to 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals, primarily in the areas of early-stage drug development and the treatment of solid tumors. Dr. Voi received his M.D. in 1985 from the University of Padua, School of Medicine in Italy.

“We are extremely excited for Dr. Voi to join Molecular Templates. His extensive experience in oncology drug development, particularly as it relates to immuno-oncology, will be important to the company as we transition our wholly-differentiated pipeline from early to mid- and late-stage development,” said Eric Poma, PhD., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Templates.

“I am delighted to join Molecular Templates. There is still large unmet medical need in patients living with cancer, despite the major progress made with immuno-oncology. I look forward to this opportunity to exploit the full potential of these promising assets in the clinic,” said Dr. Maurizio Voi.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

