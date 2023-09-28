Brooklyn Gives: Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop And Giving Back

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Brooklyn Gives, a leading community-driven organization in Brooklyn, is thrilled to announce the annual Brooklyn Gives event. This year's celebration marks the vibrant culture of Brooklyn and the historic 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Brooklyn Gives unites renowned artists, community members, and sponsors in a powerful demonstration of unity, music, and philanthropy.Date: September 30thTime: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PMLocation: SANDS- PS 265 (101 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205)RSVP LinkHonoring Maino: Maino Day DeclarationAs a highlight of this year's Brooklyn Gives event, we are thrilled to announce a momentous occasion - the declaration of "Maino Day" by the Brooklyn Borough President's office in recognition of Maino's outstanding contributions to our community and the music industry. This special honor underscores Maino's dedication to Brooklyn, his commitment to positive change, and his role in shaping the cultural landscape of our borough.Maino, a true Brooklyn native, has consistently used his platform to uplift and inspire our community. His dedication to philanthropy, mentorship, and social activism reflects the very essence of what Brooklyn Gives stands for. We are proud to join forces with the Mayor's office in celebrating Maino's achievements and contributions to our great borough.Collaboration with Partners:We are delighted to collaborate with the Mayor's Office and our esteemed partners, the Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership and the Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Business Improvement District (BID), in making Brooklyn Gives a reality. These organizations share our commitment to fostering an inclusive, vibrant community in Brooklyn and have been instrumental in our efforts to make this event a success.The Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership engages and supports our neighbors, cultivates partnerships, builds community capacity, identifies needs, and provides services that connect our neighbors to resources and opportunities. They play a crucial role in enhancing the Myrtle Avenue community.The Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Business Improvement District (BID) supports a vibrant neighborhood commercial corridor serving a diverse community. They maintain a clean and safe environment, market district assets, advocate for our small business community, plan and undertake urban improvements, produce cultural and community programming, and promote local hiring.Community Decision-Making:Residents of Ingersoll and Whitman Houses will have the opportunity to decide how to allocate $30,000 from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety, through a program known as Local NeighborhoodStat (Local NStat). This annual program brings government agencies together with neighbors to determine how to invest funds aimed at enhancing safety and well-being in 30 New York City Housing Developments across the city. Neighbors will participate in voting on a range of projects addressing youth development, economic stability, public safety, and more throughout the fall.Join us on September 30th at SANDS- PS 265 in Brooklyn to make a lasting impact and enjoy a day filled with exciting activities, live performances, and opportunities to connect with the vibrant Brooklyn community. From celebrity appearances to A-list artist performances, thrilling basketball games to honoring community leaders, Brooklyn Gives promises an unforgettable experience for all.###

