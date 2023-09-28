Former Schoolhouse Now Adaptive Reuse Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gorman & Company Arizona Project, Hill Street School.

Gorman & Company Arizona Market President, Sally Schwenn

Logo of Gorman & Company

Former School Now Affordable Housing for Seniors!

GLOBE, ARIZ., USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Gorman & Company , in partnership with the City of Globe, celebrated the commencement of construction on the Hill Street School Apartments, an adaptive reuse project of the former Hill Street School, on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.The event was held at City Hall located at 150 N. Pine St. in Globe.Hill Street School Apartments is an adaptive reuse of the former Hill Street School, built in 1920. The former schoolhouse, along with the attached new construction, will provide 64 mixed income, high quality apartments featuring studio, one, two, and three bedrooms serving seniors (55+) within 30-60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) of Gila County. Market rate units will be available as well.“Gorman & Company is very pleased to work with the City of Globe to restore this beautiful school, which represents the rich history of the area while providing high quality housing for seniors who do not have many housing options and are within walking distance to many of the amenities in downtown,” said Sally Schwenn, Arizona Market President for Gorman & Company.The historic redevelopment was financed with a combination of 9% tax credits, American Rescue Act funds through the City of Globe and Southern Gila County Economic Development Corporation, funding through the Arizona Department of Housing, and the first Arizona State tax credits allocated for a rural affordable project.About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. Specializing in downtown revitalization through collaborative urban development, dedication to the preservation of affordable, public, rural, and workforce housing, and the adaptive repurposing of historically significant properties. Gorman & Company, headquartered in Wisconsin, was founded in 1984 and has been recognized as one of the nation's top“Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.

Melissa Badini

Gorman & Company

+1 608-835-5899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram