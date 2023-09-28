The GMSDC Honors The 2023 Spirit Of Alliance Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AT&T, Grady Health System and Benjamin R. Polote, Sr. take top honors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) hosted the 41st Spirit of Alliance Awards on September 25th at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta. Georgia's leading supplier diversity organization honored leaders from the state's business community who are making a difference in Georgia's economy by engaging and utilizing minority suppliers. The gala celebrates the corporations, Minority Business Enterprise firms (MBEs) and supplier diversity professionals that are setting the standard for minority small business development in Georgia. The top honors went to AT&T and Grady Health System, as Corporation of the Year and Local Corporation of the Year, respectively.The Crystal Award, presented by the small businesses in the Council to a corporate partner they rate the most committed to supplier diversity, also went to Grady Health System. The Atlanta BeltLine received the George Lottier Rising Star Award in recognition of the growth and expansion of its supplier diversity program. BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs was also honored with the President's Award, in recognition of his impact on the region through his work. Others receiving awards included Executive of the Year Tami Barron of the Southern Company, Grady's Clovice Vaughn as Advocate of the Year and Nikita Trivedi of the Southern Company as Supply Chain Advocate of the Year. Buyer of the Year awards were presented to supplier diversity champions from UPS in all three categories – Marc Musgrave for Construction and Facilities Maintenance, and Rich Rubino for both Information Technology and Staffing.The top individual honor at the Spirit of Alliance Awards is the Blue Legend Award, which recognizes a trailblazer for a lifetime of commitment to equity and supplier diversity. The GMSDC honored Savannah construction icon and community builder Benjamin R. Polote Sr, the founder of the Polote Corporation, with the Blue Legend Award for 2023. Polote is a lifelong advocate for equal opportunity and minority business development who has created jobs, mentored leaders and spearheaded community initiatives for more than 50 years. Mr. Polote joins a distinguished group of past Blue Legend winners, including Atlanta Mayors Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young and Kasim Reed, as well as Herman J. Russell, Senator Sam Nunn, Bill Pickard, and Congressman John Lewis.The Spirit of Alliance gala also recognizes the achievements of the more than 1,100 MBE firms in the GMSDC community. Supplier of the Year Awards were presented in four revenue categories – ranging from under $1 million annually to over $50 million – to 3815 Media (Class I), ATL Search Group (Class II), Stellar Consulting (Class III) and VDart (Class IV). The Eagle Award, recognizing the MBE firm that shows the greatest commitment to doing business with other MBE firms, was presented to Sidd Ahmed of VDart, while the MBE Advocate of the Year went to Sushumna Roy of Softpath System.“This time of year is always special at the GMSDC, when we get to honor the many corporate partners and small business owners doing great things in supplier diversity,” said GMSDC Chief Executive Officer and President Stacey Key.“The Spirit of Alliance Awards highlights the best and brightest in Georgia, one of the most progressive business communities anywhere. It is wonderful to see the impact this organization has had, building legacies, creating wealth and strengthening communities all across the state for nearly 50 years.” For more information and a detailed list of honorees, visit .About the GMSDCThe Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between the corporate entities and governmental entities in Georgia and the state's small and ethnic minority-owned businesses. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 1,200 certified Minority Business Enterprises, the GMSDC is approaching 50 years as a leader in supplier diversity and minority business development. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit .###

