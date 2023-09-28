Autoflow Announces Text-To-Pay Integration With 1Stmile For Faster, Simpler, And Secure Payment Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Autoflow announces its text-to-pay integration with 1stMILE, a solution that gives Autoflow clients the ability to effortlessly send their customers a text message or email that includes a link to pay their bill online. Shops can get paid faster through text-to-pay, which meets the highest security and PCI compliance standards.

Customers no longer need to wait in line to pay, and service writers don't need to collect credit card information over the phone. Text-to-pay offers a straightforward, contactless method of processing payments and also includes detailed reporting for easy reconciliation.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with 1stMILE, which brings a new level of convenience to clients at repair shops. With the option of text-to-pay, we are looking forward to streamlining the payment process and enhancing the overall customer experience,” shares Chan Patel, Autoflow's vice president of sales and business development.“Together, we're paving the way for a more efficient and customer-centric future."

For a simple, visual overview of Autoflow's integration with 1stMILE and how it can simplify payments, please visit .

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

