GEORGIA BASED DISTILLERY MAKES TOP 4 WORLDWIDE

Patented tech and a focus on quality continues to win

Legends Distillery, affectionately known as "Georgia's Little Distillery," has ascended to prominence within the spirits industry, making waves for its remarkable products and groundbreaking technology over the past four years. The latest feather in their cap came at the 2023 London International Spirits Competition, where they seized the spotlight by clinching a remarkable total of nine medals. Among these accolades were four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, all for the nine exceptional products they submitted. Additionally, Legends Distillery secured five more medals at the London Spirits Competition, including one gold and four silver awards for their five showcased products.This week, the highly esteemed International Wine & Spirits Council (IWSC) in London revealed that Legends Distillery/Spirits of the USA has earned a coveted position on their Top Four Shortlist for the title of Best Worldwide Whiskey Producer. This distinction is a momentous achievement, particularly for a distillery with relatively humble beginnings.Legends Distillery's ascent to greatness can be attributed to their pioneering "QDRT" Quantum Distillation Refinement Technology, a patented innovation that effectively eliminates up to 65% of congeners typically found in alcohol, all while preserving the rich, nuanced flavors. This cutting-edge technology enables their traditionally aged bourbons to mature and interact with oak before undergoing their 5 stage QDRT processing & filtration. The result is nothing short of exceptional - platinum award-winning spirits that have left an indelible mark on the spirits industry.

