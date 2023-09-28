THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY PROMOTES TIERNEY TO CHIEF SALES OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Tierney, Chief Sales Officer, The ProLift Rigging Company

The ProLift Rigging Company

Bill Tierney promoted to CSO position at the ProLift Rigging Company; will lead sales strategy and revenue growth across North American operations.

- Jesse Taylor, President and CEO, The ProLift Rigging CompanyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, that it has promoted its Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bill Tierney Jr., to the role of Chief Sales Officer.In his new role, Tierney assumes ownership of revenue generation for The ProLift Rigging Company, overseeing and expanding the existing sales operations in the United States and Canada, as well as building a new marketing organization in Chicago, IL.Tierney began working with the ProLift Rigging Company in 2020 where he built a national sales process and implemented new and innovative sales and marketing strategies across North America. By the end of 2022, ProLift had increased its national footprint to 12 branches and increased its overall sales revenue by 60% from 2021.“Bill has been our point man on sales and marketing for nearly four years,” commented Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProLift Rigging,“He has his fingers on the pulse of our industry and understands how our customers' needs are changing--Increasing his responsibilities within our organization and leveraging his experience and leadership is a key piece of ProLift's ongoing growth strategy.”Tierney possesses more than 20 years of experience working in the crane and rigging industry. He has previously held project development and management roles at Chicago Hardware Company, John Sakash Company, Hilman Rollers and Barnhart Crane & Rigging.Tierney's expanded executive responsibilities take effect immediately.About The ProLift Rigging CompanyProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit to learn more.

Jake Shepich

The ProLift Rigging Company

+1 630-337-1059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram