Afghanistan's Embassy In India Closed Due To Unprecedented Circumstances

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi has announced that it is compelled to cease its operations due to unprecedented circumstances. In a statement, the Embassy said that this decision was taken due to the lack of support from the Indian government.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet commented on this matter.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has emphasized that its operations are being suspended due to the lack of diplomatic attention from the Indian government. The statement mentioned that over the past six months, the Afghan Embassy had sent several diplomatic notes to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. However, none of these valid requests, including the Strategic Partnership Agreement and other bilateral agreements, received attention.

The statement further stressed,“Despite numerous requests regarding key concerns about the diplomatic mission's situation, educational initiatives, and support for consular services, humanitarian aid coordination, and commercial assistance to Afghan traders, necessary actions were not taken, or minimal support was provided by the relevant authorities,” cited by Afghanistan International.

Before diplomatic relations resumed between India and the Taliban in June of last year, the Embassy did not receive Indian government support in diplomatic matters.

After the Indian Embassy in Kabul reopened, India consistently ignored the Afghan Embassy in Delhi.

In February of this year, Farid Mamundzai, the Afghan Ambassador to New Delhi, stated that after the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Embassy in Delhi no longer had any political relations with Kabul; however, it continued to provide services to Afghan citizens in India.

In August last year, the Indian Foreign Minister announced that some Indian diplomats, excluding the Ambassador, had returned from Afghanistan.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar assured Afghan embassy staff of resuming their duties and salary payments. Despite the Taliban's takeover, India kept its Kabul embassy without an ambassador.

