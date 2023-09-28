We Florida Financial Celebrates National Good Neighbor Day And Is Waiving The Fee For New Account Holders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hayley Campbell, Manager of Community Engagement of We Florida FinancialMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- We Florida Financial , a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, hosted the Halo Gourmet Food Truck and underwrote lunch for its local business community, in honor of National Good Neighbor Day .National Good Neighbor Day, taking place on September 28, 2023, is a national movement to build stronger communities by being good neighbors, and in support We Florida Financial not only covered lunch for its local business community, but is offering a special opportunity for future customers to open an account with no upfront monetary investment.“We are an organization committed to our community and pride ourselves not only on our financial contributions to causes making a positive impact, but in the opportunity to engage with fellow community members and businesses on a more personal level,” said Hayley Campbell, Manager of Community Engagement of We Florida Financial.“And while we were thrilled to host our neighbors and fellow business leaders for a food truck lunch, we wanted to also extend a special Good Neighbor Day offer to all people who may be interested in opening a We Florida Financial credit union account.”More than 100 hungry local business employees attended to receive the free lunch and learn more about We Florida Financial's credit union services. To explore more about the special offer, please visit wefloridafinancial.com/goodneighborday. This offer waives the traditional $5 fee to activate a new credit union account by using the code: goodneighborday and is valid through September 30th, 2023.We Florida Financial also offers complimentary financial education sessions, where interested parties can learn more about credit unions, how to sustain financial security and plan for a sound financial future, and more, all available online at wefloridafinancial.com/finance.ABOUT WE FLORIDA FINANCIALWe Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, community credit union with over 45,000 members and $749 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. For more information, visit WeFloridaFinancialand WeGiveBackFL.org.

