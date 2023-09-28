Clark Medley: Abstract Alphabets Unleashed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clark Medley's Alphabet

A solo show in Little Haiti, Miami

- Dr. Milagros BelloMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Internationally regarded artist Clark Medley is poised to unveil his latest solo exhibition, "Abstract Alphabets Unleashed," at MIA Curatorial Projects in the vibrant heart of Little Haiti. This captivating showcase, meticulously curated by the renowned Dr. Milagros Bello, will be open to the public from October 6 to October 29, 2023.As Medley himself describes, "As a professional artist with a career spanning since the 1980's, my journey has been one of continuous artistic evolution. At the heart of my current body of work lies a cryptic and typographical calligraphy language, a unique creation that blends abstract forms with a touch of modern and contemporary flair. I've painstakingly crafted depth through contrasts and surface treatments, orchestrating an interplay between the enigmatic symbols and their resting ground."Medley's artistic odyssey commenced with playful depictions of dancing figures. Over time, this journey evolved into symbolic representations and has now culminated in a cohesive alphabet. These symbols coalesce to form concise phrases akin to simple poetry. These phrases encapsulate fleeting moments or conversations from his life, and his artistic challenge has been to unify and clarify this project while drawing from a diverse range of styles, from the elegance of Art Deco to the abstraction of modern imagery."My fascination with light and reflection has led me to experiment across various mediums, allowing me to convey my artistic statement while inviting viewers to engage both visually and mentally," Medley adds. "What truly captivates me is observing how people interact with my work. It's a delight to witness them realize that my art is a puzzle waiting to be deciphered. The moment they grasp that I've crafted my own language, an unspoken connection forms, drawing them deeper into the experience."Dr. Milagros Bello, the esteemed curator behind this exhibition, leads MIA Curatorial Projects, a Miami-based institution dedicated to curatorial excellence in Contemporary Art. MIA Curatorial Projects, born in January 2021, emerged from the evolution of Curator's Voice Art Projects after the pandemic. Since its inception in 2010, the project has consistently supported emergent, mid-career, and established artists, nurturing young talents as well. Throughout the years, MIA Curatorial Projects has presented curated group and solo exhibitions, participated in national and international art fairs, and exhibited in prestigious institutional venues, including the European Cultural Center in Venice, Italy (2017, 2019, 2022).Dr. Milagros Bello expounds, "Clark Medley proposes imaginary alphabets where the boundaries of language and culture dissolve, giving rise to dynamic, convoluted abstract forms-a complex interplay of forces from within the artist's psyche."The paintings featured in this exhibition serve as reflections on the history of art and human society. Pictographs and texts emerge from textual conversations, phrases, scripts, and ontological life experiences, weaving together to create metaphorical allusions to segmented poetries. These abstract alphabets embody a rich tapestry of cultural references and personal experiences, infusing each piece with raw marks and inscriptions that serve as tangible connections to our world.Event Details:.Exhibition: CLARK MEDLEY: ABSTRACT ALPHABETS UNLEASHED. A SOLO SHOW.Venue: MIA Curatorial Projects Gallery.Address: 395 NW 59th Street, Little Haiti, Miami.Exhibition Dates: October 6 – October 29.VIP Cocktail & Guided Tour: October 6, 7 pm.Performance Art Event: October 10.Art Talk with Curator and Artist Clark Medley: October 19.Sunday Art Brunch and Closing of the Show with Performance Presentation: October 29.Curator: Dr. Milagros Bello.Admission: FreeFor media inquiries and further information, please contact: Sol Milano MIA Curatorial Projects Phone: +1 (786) 357-0568 Email:

