New Assisted Living And Memory Care Community In Louisville, KY Now Open

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Canopy Senior Living is delighted to announce the opening of The Spring House at Louisville. The community offers assisted living and memory care services in the desirable Hurstbourne and Jeffersontown area of East Louisville.

The Spring House at Louisville is actively recruiting local senior living professionals and staff with the projected creation of approximately 80 new full-time jobs at this community. Canopy represents local ownership of the property for the development, licensure, and operation of the community.

This quality senior living community features 113 apartments, including 55 assisted living and 58 memory care apartments in The Township, a signature memory care neighborhood.

The new community is a meticulously repurposed full-service hotel that was ideal for conversion to an assisted living and memory care community. The project was completed by Metro Louisville architect, Ted Bressoud and SWIFT DBM Contractors.

The design of The Spring House at Louisville appeals to prospective residents and primary decision makers by virtue of its unique offerings, including hospitality quality services and care, as well as top of market on-site amenities. The community boasts amenities such as personalized transportation services, all day dining choices served in a casual dining setting, a full-service dining room and specialty bar, onsite therapy center provided by NEXT Therapy Solutions, and a technology center with scheduled events that allow residents to“stay connected” with loved ones.

Innovative, senior user-friendly technologies including keyless access control systems, a wireless resident call system and the LifeStory Connection software for dementia care that encompasses photos, biographies and meaningful details that allow team members to best serve each resident by knowing as much as possible about their life story, preferences, and abilities.

The care and lifestyle model allows residents to“age in place” without sacrificing their lifestyle, as their physical, mental, or emotional needs change. The Canopy philosophy includes 24/7 onsite care staff, Culinary Services led by a highly talented chef,“Active Lifestyles” resident events programs that embrace the mind, body and spirit, and team member training program that upholds the highest standards of service.

About Canopy Senior Living

Canopy Senior Living, a Marietta, GA based senior living management and consulting company offering expertise in creating and managing hospitality based independent living, personal care, assisted living and memory care communities. Canopy Senior Living offers a record of occupancy and revenue performance, regulatory compliance, operational controls, and financial reporting.

