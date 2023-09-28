Aksu Departs Role As Turkcell Head After Just 11 Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bulent Aksu, Turkcell's new CEO hire, has stepped down from the role less than a fortnight after being named the company's new head. Turkcell did not provide an explanation for the departure.



According to the operator, Aksu's official duties as CEO ended on 25 September, 11 days after his appointment. His predecessor, Murat Erkan, decided to leave the position after four years in the role.



Aksu had previously been CFO in 2016–2018, followed by a deputy ministerial role at Turkey's Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and had been serving as the company chair before he switched to the CEO position.



Turkcell provided a short comment announcing Aksu's departure:“We wish Bulent Aksu, who has undertaken high-level roles within the Turkcell Group, success in his future professional and personal life.”



Turkcell is now in the process of naming a new CEO.



The company is undergoing a management shakeup, and recently named Kamil Kalyon as its financial EVP, while Huseyin Cakmak was made Chief Human Resources Officer.



Turkcell is directly and indrectly owned by TWF, the wealth fund of the Republic of Turkey (26.2% of shares) and LetterOne Holdings (19,8% of shares), the investment firm co-founded by Russians investors led by Mikhail Fridman.





Shamir Atif

DI PR

20 7454 5111

email us here