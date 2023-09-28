Navigating The Climate Risk & Sustainability Horizon: Climate Risk And Sustainability In Re/Insurance USA 2023

(MENAFN- Pressat) The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Climate Risk & Sustainability in Re/insurance USA 2023 conference, set to take place on November 13 - 14 in the city of Chicago.

Hosted at the Hilton Embassy Suites, Chicago Downtown, Magnificent Mile, this pivotal event will run in conjunction with the flagship Underwriting Innovation USA 2023 conference, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with leading decision-makers and subject matter experts over two action-packed days. It is billed as the only event in 2023 dedicated to mitigating climate risk for insurance and the transition to net zero.

Senior executives responsible for influencing their companies' climate and sustainability strategies will hear from more than 20 senior executives and experts in their field. The conference is designed to provide attendees with the essential tools, industry contacts, and technological insights required to thrive in an environment characterised by climate-focused commercial opportunities, emerging regulatory shifts, and vital decarbonisation strategies.

The event underscores Intelligent Insurer's unwavering commitment to empowering industry players with the networks, insights, and knowledge required to advance their careers and drive the evolution of the re/insurance industry.

Attending Climate Risk & Sustainability in Re/insurance USA 2023 are over 20 senior executives from leading US insurers, including Liberty Mutual, Manulife Investment Management, Markel, American Family Insurance, Munich Re, Gallagher Re, FM Global, Zurich NA, Kita, ItascaRe, examining the risks and opportunities the industry must grapple with.

The expert speakers will cover five essential themes: exploring climate-focused profit opportunities; developing and implementing decarbonisation strategies; navigating changing climate and ESG regulations; mitigating climate risks for long-term resilience; and addressing underwriting challenges in a changing climate landscape.

Alex Hackett, Senior Conference Producer at Intelligent Insurer and organiser of the inaugural event had this to say:

"The Climate Risk & Sustainability in Re/insurance USA 2023 conference is not just an event; it's a critical forum where industry leaders converge to confront the pressing challenges of our time. As we navigate the shifting landscape of climate risk and sustainability, this gathering will spark essential dialogues and empower decision-makers to shape the future of re/insurance. We are excited to host this event, uniting industry experts in the quest for resilience, innovation, and sustainable progress.”

The conference will deliver a powerful combination of in-depth case studies, interactive roundtables and lively panel debates designed to deliver the strategic insight that insurance executives need to instigate and deliver innovation in this fast-evolving space.

The speakers and panellists are all experienced insurance professionals able to speak from years of personal experience working on the frontline of what is a rapidly changing landscape as climate risks and sustainability becomes a frontline issue for the industry.

Here's a snapshot of what some of the speakers have said:

“Opportunities from climate risks can come in new ways to serve customers through products or services. Ultimately, these will help address risks that customers face. There will be transition risks related to the transition to a no/lower-carbon economy as well as physical risks related to the physical impacts of climate change." - Jonathan Charak, VP Emerging Solutions Director, Sustainability Underwriting, Zurich NA

"Overall, re/insurers are adopting a multi-faceted approach to climate risk mitigation, combining technological advancements, risk assessment tools, sustainable investments, and collaboration to enhance resilience in the face of climate change. One of the most useful tools are Catastrophe Models. These models consider historical data, geographic information, and climate projections to estimate potential losses. By understanding the potential outcomes, re/insurers can enhance their risk management strategies and develop appropriate reinsurance programs." - Justin Roth, CEEM Senior Risk Analyst, American Integrity Insurance Group

Run by Intelligent Insurer , the leading digital hub for senior insurance executives, brokers and insurtechs, the event is free for insurers to attend and features leading industry figures, including:



Rakhi Kumar, Senior Vice President, Sustainability Solutions & Business Integration, Liberty Mutual

Frederick Isleib, Global Head of ESG Integration, Manulife Investment Management

Thomas Williams, Managing Director, Environmental Product Line Leader, Markel

Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer, Gallagher Re

Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Chief Scientist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Keyshon Bachus, Staff Vice President, ESG, FM Global

Jonathan Charak, Vice President, Emerging Solutions Director - Sustainability Underwriting, Zurich NA

Matt Blakely, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability, Reinsurance Group of America

Deepika Chaudhry, Manager, Q_Perior

Kieran Bhatia, Vice President, Climate Change Perils Advisory, Guy Carpenter

David Edsey, Climate Director, Technical Underwriting, Zurich NA

Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head - Climate Insights and Advisory, Munich Re US

James Kench, Head of Insurance, Kita

Justin Roth, Senior Risk Analyst, American Integrity Insurance

Emmy Swift, ESG Senior Strategy Consultant, American Family Insurance

Ethan Aumann, Senior Director, Environmental Issues and Resiliency, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Claire Churchard, Senior Editor, Intelligent Insurer Steve Weinstein, Chair of Board of Directors, ItascaRe





Delegates will learn how to:





Identify climate-focused commercial opportunities.

Prepare for the impact of incoming climate and sustainability regulations and standards.

Plan and implement decarbonisation strategies.

Play a pivotal role in reducing transition risk and adapting to a no/lower-carbon economy.

Address direct exposure to climate-related risks in property-cat underwriting.

Raise the profile and reputation of the re/insurance sector through sustainability leadership.

Stay ahead of regulations and guidelines enforced by bodies like the SEC, EPA and more. Improve the top line and create brand differentiation by embracing sustainability and ESG.

The Climate Risk & Sustainability in Re/insurance USA 2023 conference is part of Intelligent Insurer's ongoing commitment to providing industry players with the networks, insights, and knowledge needed to advance their careers and drive the evolution of the re/insurance industry.

