Boutique Lunch Raises Almost £3,000 For Francis House Children's Hospice

(MENAFN- Pressat) A glamorous Boutique Lunch at Gusto Italian Restaurant in Cheadle Hulme, raised £2,700 for Francis House Children's Hospice.

The event was sponsored by Sinclair Law and supported by ladies' fashion retailer Flair Boutique UK.

Lucy Hart, director of Sinclair Law based in Wilmslow said:“Francis House is an amazing charity, and we were proud to be sponsors of the Boutique Lunch. A fabulous afternoon was experienced by all in support of this incredible charity.”

A variety of stalls from chocolates to handbags, fashion to skincare were on hand for guests to browse including Jewellery from Deanne, Beehive Boutique Manchester, Tropics with Shirlie, Henshaw's House of Cocoa, and Cheshire Home Fragrance, all adding to the relaxed atmosphere.

Based in Didsbury, Francis House supports more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester and Cheshire with respite care, homecare, sibling support, emotional and bereavement support.

At the lunch, guests enjoyed a two-course lunch and fashion show of new season styles by Flair Boutique UK.

Singer Andrew Alty performed beautiful ballads and had everyone up on their feet dancing to Sweet Caroline.

Guest Victoria Young commented on the event:“I had a fantastic afternoon catching up with networking colleagues and raising money for such a worthy cause, it was a lovely afternoon with beautiful food and flowing drinks and even had chance to do a little retail therapy from the stalls that were showcasing their lovely items – a great afternoon and highly recommend, we can't wait for the next one.”

Raffle prizes included a handbag, beauty hamper, chocolate hamper and a diamond necklace donated by Beaverbrooks.



Lucy Thompson, events manager of Francis House said:“A big thank you to all the ladies that came along and supported our Boutique Lunch. The atmosphere was great, and everyone was so generous with their donations.''

Tickets are now on sale for the Francis House 'Let's Party' Christmas Ball at the Concorde Conference Centre on December 1. To book for this unmissable event visit