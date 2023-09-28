6 Situations Where Virtual Urgent Care May Make Sense

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) When you're worried about a bruise or a strange rash, you might typically head to the ER to see what's happening. But a trip to the ER can result in hours of waiting and a hefty medical bill. In some situations, it might make more sense to consider a visit through telemedicine.

What is telemedicine?

Telemedicine facilitates healthcare by using telecommunication technologies, including smartphones, tablets and computers. Instead of driving to an urgent care clinic, patients can connect with a healthcare provider using virtual urgent care visits.

Six situations where virtual urgent care is appropriate

It is important to understand what telemedicine is and how it works as a telemedicine visit won't be suitable for all ailments and illnesses. However, there are many situations where it is appropriate, including:

1. You have a non-life-threatening condition

For many non-life-threatening conditions, a virtual urgent care appointment might make sense. For instance, if you have a sprain, strain, or bruise, you can speak to a healthcare professional about your symptoms and possible treatments.

2. You're questioning if you should go to the emergency room

If you're asking whether your medical issue warrants a trip to the ER, you can speak to a healthcare professional through a virtual urgent care visit to help you decide. If they suggest you don't need emergency medical attention, you save yourself a trip to the ER.

3. You're concerned about communicable diseases

Are you worried about sitting in a clinic or ER waiting room, exposing yourself to infectious diseases? A virtual urgent care visit might help you feel safer and more comfortable. During a virtual appointment, you can speak to a medical professional from the comfort and safety of your home.

4. You need a COVID-19 test

Some clinics allow you to start your visit for a covid test using virtual care services. If you are experiencing non-life-threatening COVID-19 systems, you can begin your visit virtually and then head to the nearest center to perform the actual test.

5. You live in a remote area

For those living in remote areas or experiencing mobility issues, a virtual urgent care visit can prevent an unnecessary trip to a clinic or ER. A virtual option can also reduce the expense of traveling to a clinic, including gas, taxi fare or accommodation.

6. You need medical advice in the middle of the night

If you fall ill in the middle of the night and would like to speak to a medical professional, you can access virtual urgent care 24/7 from the comfort of your home. There's no need to get out of bed, get dressed and drive to a clinic. All you have to do is call into urgent care.

Give virtual urgent care a try

Virtual urgent care appointments are available 24/7 and can provide patients with a lot of flexibility. If you find yourself in a situation where you want to avoid driving to a clinic or the emergency room, but you would like immediate medical advice, consider giving virtual urgent care a try and experience the numerous benefits of telehealth .