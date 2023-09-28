Youth Injured In Group Clash In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth was injured during a clash between two groups in Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.
An official said that a clash broke out between two groups near PC Depo Parimpora over some issue in which a youth identified as Umer Farooq suffered injuries.
He said the injured youth was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and set the investigation into motion, the official said.
