Stocks In Play

9/28/2023 - 10:33 AM EST - Docebo Inc. : Announced today the availability of Docebo for Microsoft Teams on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams. This app will be accessible on any device. Simply download and use it with your Microsoft Teams account. Docebo Inc. shares T.DCBO are trading up $0.16 at $51.18.

