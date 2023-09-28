(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Traders Watch Fluctuating Treasuries, Dow Gains
Advertisment
Stocks rose on Thursday morning heading into month-end, as investors kept a close eye on a volatile Treasuries market.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 70.4 points to begin Thursday's session at 33,620.67.
The S&P 500 index added 10.82 points to 4,285.33.
The NASDAQ index moved ahead 18.17 points to 13,111.02.
Information technology stocks were the biggest laggards in the S&P 500, with the sector last lower by 0.7%. Micron Technology slid more than 4% after offering weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Key megacap tech shares like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon also declined.
Friday marks the end of what has been a tough trading month and quarter. The Dow is poised to end more than 3% lower on the month and more than 2% lower in the quarter. The S&P 500 is slated to finish the month down 5% and the quarter off by about 4%. The NASDAQ is on pace to finish the month off more than 6%, losing more than 5% on the quarter.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.63% from Wednesday's 4.61%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.09 to $92.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gave up $1.30 to $1,889.60.
MENAFN28092023000212011056ID1107160719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.