(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Traders Watch Fluctuating Treasuries, Dow Gains













Advertisment





Stocks rose on Thursday morning heading into month-end, as investors kept a close eye on a volatile Treasuries market.

The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 70.4 points to begin Thursday's session at 33,620.67.

The S&P 500 index added 10.82 points to 4,285.33.

The NASDAQ index moved ahead 18.17 points to 13,111.02.

Information technology stocks were the biggest laggards in the S&P 500, with the sector last lower by 0.7%. Micron Technology slid more than 4% after offering weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Key megacap tech shares like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon also declined.

Friday marks the end of what has been a tough trading month and quarter. The Dow is poised to end more than 3% lower on the month and more than 2% lower in the quarter. The S&P 500 is slated to finish the month down 5% and the quarter off by about 4%. The NASDAQ is on pace to finish the month off more than 6%, losing more than 5% on the quarter.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.63% from Wednesday's 4.61%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices slid $1.09 to $92.59 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gave up $1.30 to $1,889.60.





















MENAFN28092023000212011056ID1107160719