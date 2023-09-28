Jesus Revolution Across The USATM & Lifted Up Ministrytm

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Asheville, North Carolina Sep 28, 2023

-

The film Jesus Revolution inspired 77 years young serial entrepreneur Hugh Simpson, founder of Lifted Up MinistryTM, to use all his God given talents and experiences to do a massive 24/7 live streaming event - Jesus Revolution Across the USATM.

"Yes I am originally from the Jesus Revolution of the 70s," says Simpson from Jacksonville, Florida. "Since then I have had over 50 years in the public relations consulting business, 40 years in video production as even a Comcast TV producer, 30 years of event production and 20 years of internet marketing.

"I decided at 77 years young it is time use all these God given talents."

"I have contacted Christian based public relations consulting companies, radio stations and networks, and blogs. KLove , Bible Broadcast Network, Nav Press and blogger for Living Before God's Face have responded positively. I also explained I will not earn one PENNY!

"Several of my Franklin Christian Church members in Franklin, North Carolina have podcasting and music recording experience, who will help with my project.

"I have decided to use this press release as a way to reach out for suggestions. Also I'm looking for ministers and music worship groups, who would like to be involved."