Laminated Glass Market Is Likely To Enjoy Remarkable Growth By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laminated Glass Market Growth

Laminated glass market size is projected to reach $34.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laminated glass market was estimated at $19.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $34.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @

The key market players analyzed in the global laminated glass market report include Asahi India Glass Limited., CSG HOLDING CO., LTD., AGC Inc., FUSO, Guardian Industries, Sisecam and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, PRESS GLASS Holding SA, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Central Glass Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Covid-19 scenario-

Although the pandemic negatively impacted the global laminated glass market in the initial period, high demand from various end-use industries such as construction, automobile, aviation, healthcare, electronics, and others has helped the market recoup fast.

Also, the growing infrastructural development boosted the market growth post-pandemic.

The global laminated glass market is analyzed across material type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :

By material type, the polyvinyl butyral segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global laminated glass market revenue. The lonoplast polymer segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the residential buildings segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global laminated glass market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.42% throughout the forecast period. The automobile windshields, bank security & ATM booths, and jewellery shops segments are also discussed in the report.

By end-use industry, the building and construction segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global laminated glass market revenue. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period. The solar panels segment is also analyzed through the study.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global laminated glass industry revenue. North America, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Procure Complete Report (420 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Related Reports:

Advanced Glass Market :

Glass Substrate Market :

Glass Additive Market :

Glass Ceramics Market :

Automotive Laminated Glass Market :



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn