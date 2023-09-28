Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Soars With 20% CAGR, Envisioning $2.7 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global Huntington's disease treatment market is predicted to be valued US$ 360 million in 2021 and to increase at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to be worth $2.7 billion by the end of 2032.

The anticipated expansion of Ingrezza's label to encompass the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease is expected to be a significant driver for the market. Huntington's disease affects around 31,000 individuals in North America, with a prevalence rate of 5.8 per 100,000 people. Considering the relatively high incidence of Huntington's disease in Western countries, this label expansion is poised to have a substantial impact on the market.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Huntington's disease treatment market are undergoing a significant transformation due to breakthroughs in scientific research. Huntington's disease is caused by a mutation in the HTT gene, resulting in the production of abnormal huntingtin protein. This protein accumulates in the brain, leading to neuronal damage and cognitive decline. Historically, treatment options for Huntington's disease were limited to managing symptoms. However, recent advancements have brought new hope.

One of the most promising developments is the emergence of gene therapies that aim to address the root cause of the disease by reducing the production of the mutant huntingtin protein. These therapies, in various stages of clinical trials, show potential in slowing or halting the disease's progression. The approval of such therapies could revolutionize the Huntington's disease treatment landscape.

Additionally, the market dynamics are influenced by factors such as increasing awareness about the disease, growing research funding, and collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. These collaborations expedite the development and testing of potential treatments.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Opportunities

The Huntington's disease treatment market is brimming with opportunities, primarily driven by advancements in genetic research and therapeutic innovations. Gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 hold promise in correcting the HTT gene mutation, offering a potential cure for the disease. While these technologies are in the experimental stage, their development opens up exciting possibilities.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing a surge in the development of disease-modifying therapies that target specific aspects of the disease's pathology. These therapies aim to delay or mitigate symptoms, improve the quality of life for patients, and potentially extend their lifespan. Opportunities for combination therapies that target multiple disease pathways also hold potential in enhancing treatment effectiveness.

Another avenue of opportunity lies in the expansion of clinical trials and research initiatives. The participation of patients and collaboration among healthcare providers, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies are critical to advancing treatment options. Furthermore, genetic testing and counseling services are essential components of managing Huntington's disease, offering opportunities for specialized healthcare providers and genetic testing companies.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Demand

The global Huntington's disease treatment market exhibited a 15.6% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2021, with North America dominating and holding a substantial global share. The market experienced a 7% growth slowdown in 2019-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting clinical trials and prompting online pharmacies to sell off-label drugs. However, a 6.5% year-on-year growth is forecasted from 2022-2023, with increased clinical visits post-mid-2021 driving market expansion. The aftermath of the pandemic has seen a rise in clinical trials for Huntington's disease treatment development.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Lundbeck A/S

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hetero Drugs

Lupin Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Roddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Value Chain

The Huntington's disease treatment market value chain encompasses various stakeholders, each playing a vital role in the journey from research to patient care. At the forefront are researchers and scientists working to understand the disease's mechanisms and develop innovative treatments. These discoveries progress through preclinical and clinical trials, involving pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and regulatory agencies.

Healthcare providers specializing in neurology and genetics are essential for diagnosing and managing patients with Huntington's disease. Genetic testing laboratories play a crucial role in confirming the presence of the HTT gene mutation. Patient advocacy groups and nonprofit organizations provide support, education, and resources to individuals and families affected by the disease.

As treatments advance, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are key players in the production and distribution of therapies. Healthcare systems and insurance providers are essential for ensuring access to treatments and covering associated costs. Finally, patients and their families are central to the value chain, advocating for their needs and participating in clinical trials to advance research.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape, key players are implementing diverse strategies to enhance their market share, with a focus on new product development and strategic partnerships.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., entered a partnership with NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc in September 2021 to develop gene therapy for Huntington's disease patients. This collaboration involves upfront license fees, R&D milestone payments, and product royalties, totaling approximately USD 190 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. gained approval from the National Medical Products Association (NMPA) in China for Austedo in May 2020. Austedo is designed to treat chorea associated with Huntington's disease and has already received approval in the United States. This expansion into China is expected to broaden Teva's patient base and revenue.

In September 2021, Prilenia Therapeutics B.V. announced its participation in prominent events like the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, and European Huntington Disease Network. These conferences provide valuable opportunities to expand their customer base and present phase 3 results for their candidate drug, pridopidine.

Key Segments Covered in the Industry Survey



By Treatment



Symptomatic Treatment of Huntington's disease

Disease-Modifying Therapies for Huntington's disease

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

The Huntington's disease treatment market is undergoing a transformative period with promising therapies on the horizon. With increased research efforts, growing awareness, and collaborations across the value chain, there is hope for improved treatments and ultimately a cure for this devastating disease.

