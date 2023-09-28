Foundation Stone Laid For Administrative Building In City Of Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited
the Jabrayil district.
The head of state laid a foundation stone for an administrative
building in the city of Jabrayil.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts Vahid
Hajiyev briefed the head of state on the work to be done.
Under the master plan, the administrative building will be built
in the business zone in the 1-hectare area. The project provides
for construction of four buildings. The first phase will see the
construction of a 4-5 storey complex of two buildings connected by
a bridge. Another 3-4 storey buildings will be constructed in the
second phase.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the
administrative building.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.