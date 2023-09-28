Foundation Stone Laid For 2Nd Residential Complex In The City Of Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a
foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex in the city of
Zangilan.
The head of state was informed about the complex.
The projects of the first residential complex comprised of 110
apartments, which broke ground earlier, are ready with construction
to start shortly.
Under the Great Return program, construction of new residential
complexes consisted of 410 apartments is scheduled as part of the
residential quarters development. The second residential complex
will have“town houses”. The plan envisages 87 apartments.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the 2nd
residential complex.
