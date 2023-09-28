President Ilham Aliyev Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony Of 4Th Residential Complex In Zangilan City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today
laid a foundation stone for the 4th residential complex in the city
of Zangilan.
The head of state was informed about the complex.
The residential complex has a total area of 2 hectares. In
accordance with the approved Master plan, it is planned to build
3-storey, 4-storey and 5-storey buildings comprised of 131
apartments in the residential complex.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the fourth
residential complex.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.