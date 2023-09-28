Foundation Stone Laid For 160-Seat Kindergarten In Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a
foundation stone for a 160-seat kindergarten.
The head of state was informed about the work to be done.
The kindergarten will occupy one-hectare area. It will have
group, administrative, technical and medical rooms, sport and music
halls, kitchen, laundry.
There will also be a playground, parking space and other
facilities.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the
kindergarten.
