Foundation Stone Laid For 160-Seat Kindergarten In Zangilan


9/28/2023 3:11:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a 160-seat kindergarten.

The head of state was informed about the work to be done.

The kindergarten will occupy one-hectare area. It will have group, administrative, technical and medical rooms, sport and music halls, kitchen, laundry.

There will also be a playground, parking space and other facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the kindergarten.

