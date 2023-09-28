Bulbul's Musical Legacy Highlighted In Film

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A film about Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul) has been screened at Bulbul Memorial Museum in Baku.

At the event, it was noted that the author of the idea for the film "Bulbul Vocal School" is the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer Ramil Gasimov, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov emphasized that Bulbul was the teacher of Mobil Ahmadov, who, in turn, taught the opera singer.

"It is my duty to preserve and continue this school. The singers today also must know that the basis of their success lies in Bulbul's undeniable merits.

The name of Bulbul is associated with the formation and dissemination of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions, the creation of a scientific-vocal laboratory and Solo Singing and Opera Training Department at the Baku Music Academy. The documentary highlights the greatness of this school and the national performing traditions,” Gasimov said.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, world famous opera singer Yusif Eyvazov, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, People's Artists, opera singers Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, musicologist , Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Professor Lala Huseynova and Honored Artist, famous vocalist Anar Shushaly took part in the filming.

Note that Ramil Gasimov has recently created Bulbul Vocal School. Initially, five students will be selected for vocal lessons.

