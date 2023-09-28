Bulbul's Musical Legacy Highlighted In Film

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
A film about Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul) has been screened at
Bulbul Memorial Museum in Baku.
At the event, it was noted that the author of the idea for the
film "Bulbul Vocal School" is the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan,
opera singer Ramil Gasimov, Azernews reports.
In his speech, Ramil Gasimov emphasized that Bulbul was the
teacher of Mobil Ahmadov, who, in turn, taught the opera
singer.
"It is my duty to preserve and continue this school. The singers
today also must know that the basis of their success lies in
Bulbul's undeniable merits.
The name of Bulbul is associated with the formation and
dissemination of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions, the
creation of a scientific-vocal laboratory and Solo Singing and
Opera Training Department at the Baku Music Academy. The
documentary highlights the greatness of this school and the
national performing traditions,” Gasimov said.
Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, world famous opera singer
Yusif Eyvazov, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory,
People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, People's Artists, opera singers
Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, musicologist , Doctor of Philosophy
in Art History, Professor Lala Huseynova and Honored Artist, famous
vocalist Anar Shushaly took part in the filming.
Note that Ramil Gasimov has recently created Bulbul Vocal
School. Initially, five students will be selected for vocal
lessons.
