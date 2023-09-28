AZAL To Announce 29% Discount On Tourism Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is launching a new promotion on Tourism Workers Day, celebrated in the country on September 29.

Only on September 29 every passenger who purchases tickets will be able to benefit from a 29% discount on all routes of AZAL.

Within the promotion framework, tickets can be purchased from September 29 to October 28, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased from AZAL's ticket offices of AZAL and accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

It should be noted that the promotion does not apply to charter and code-sharing flights of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Plan your vacation in advance and set off unforgettable trips with AZAL!