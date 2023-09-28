Students Studying In Türkiye To Benefit From AZAL's Discounted Fares

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national airline of Azerbaijan offers special discounted
fares for citizens of Azerbaijan studying in Türkiye. Discounts for
students apply to the airline's flights from Baku to Turkish cities
and back.
To book discounted airline tickets, please contact airline's
call center ([email protected] ). It is required to introduce a
residence permit to become eligible for discounted tickets.
Ticket booking should be done no later than 14 days before the
scheduled departure date. Students are advised to plan their
journey in advance and book tickets within the specified time.
Students can take advantage of this offer twice a year, this
will allow them to reduce travel costs during their studies
significantly.
Azerbaijan Airlines plans to introduce special discounted fares
for students studying in other foreign countries soon.
In case of additional questions, please contact the call center
at [email protected] or the WhatsApp number +994 (55) 204 65
54.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.