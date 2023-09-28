Bilal Erdogan Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Bilal Erdogan is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports with reference to the Turkish
Embassy.
Chairman of the Foundation for the Propagation of Science and
the World Confederation of Ethnosports Bilal Erdogan visited the
Baku Turkish Lyceum of the Religious Foundation of Turkiye and the
Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.
First, the guest visited the Baku Turkish Lyceum of the
Religious Foundation. An event was organized in the conference hall
of the lyceum on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day,
and a meeting with the guest of honor took place.
At the event, a minute of silence was held to honor the memory
of the martyrs who died for the freedom of Azerbaijan.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played and
then, on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day,
representatives of the Religious Foundation of Turkiye Fatih
Okumush read the verses of the Holy Quran for the repose of the
souls of martyrs.
Ihsan Açık, Counselor for Religious Affairs of the Turkish
Embassy, who gave a speech at the event, thanked the school staff
for organizing the event and expressed gratitude to the guests for
taking the time to meet with the students. Later Bilal Erdogan
answered questions.
Emphasizing the importance of education in human life, Bilal
Erdogan noted that the greatest weapon of the modern world is a
strong education. When asked what his favorite sport is, the guest
answered that it was archery and spoke about the history of this
sport. At the same time, he noted the importance of national
identity.
At the event, lyceum students recited poems dedicated to the
martyrs.
Then Bilal Erdogan visited the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.
The rector of the institute, Agil Shirinov, provided the guest with
extensive information about the activities of the university and
the opportunities created for students. Then a meeting with
students and teaching staff took place in the conference hall of
the institute.
Agil Shirinov spoke about the successful activities of the
Institute of Theology, noting that they will always contribute to
the development of relations between the two countries.
Answering questions, Bilal Erdogan shared his experience with
the students, talking about his childhood and student years at the
most prestigious universities in the world.
He advised students to be good in their fields and work hard.
Emphasizing the observed integration of science from Europe to the
East, Bilal Erdogan noted that the most striking examples of this
process are the successes of Aziz Sanjar and Seljuk Bayraktar.
