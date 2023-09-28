Bilal Erdogan Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud

Bilal Erdogan is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports with reference to the Turkish Embassy.

Chairman of the Foundation for the Propagation of Science and the World Confederation of Ethnosports Bilal Erdogan visited the Baku Turkish Lyceum of the Religious Foundation of Turkiye and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.

First, the guest visited the Baku Turkish Lyceum of the Religious Foundation. An event was organized in the conference hall of the lyceum on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, and a meeting with the guest of honor took place.

At the event, a minute of silence was held to honor the memory of the martyrs who died for the freedom of Azerbaijan.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played and then, on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, representatives of the Religious Foundation of Turkiye Fatih Okumush read the verses of the Holy Quran for the repose of the souls of martyrs.

Ihsan Açık, Counselor for Religious Affairs of the Turkish Embassy, who gave a speech at the event, thanked the school staff for organizing the event and expressed gratitude to the guests for taking the time to meet with the students. Later Bilal Erdogan answered questions.

Emphasizing the importance of education in human life, Bilal Erdogan noted that the greatest weapon of the modern world is a strong education. When asked what his favorite sport is, the guest answered that it was archery and spoke about the history of this sport. At the same time, he noted the importance of national identity.

At the event, lyceum students recited poems dedicated to the martyrs.

Then Bilal Erdogan visited the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology. The rector of the institute, Agil Shirinov, provided the guest with extensive information about the activities of the university and the opportunities created for students. Then a meeting with students and teaching staff took place in the conference hall of the institute.

Agil Shirinov spoke about the successful activities of the Institute of Theology, noting that they will always contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Answering questions, Bilal Erdogan shared his experience with the students, talking about his childhood and student years at the most prestigious universities in the world.

He advised students to be good in their fields and work hard. Emphasizing the observed integration of science from Europe to the East, Bilal Erdogan noted that the most striking examples of this process are the successes of Aziz Sanjar and Seljuk Bayraktar.