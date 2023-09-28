Azerbaijani Youth Successfully Represented The Country In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ten young cyber security specialists participated in
regular Türk Telekom training sessions with the support of
Azercell
Azercell representatives met with the students who attended a
cyber security camp in Türkiye at the company's initiative and
support. The students were acknowledged for their outstanding
performance in the training program hosted by Türk Telekom,
receiving special certificates and gifts. The event also provided a
platform for enriching discussions, fostering the exchange of
valuable perspectives and ideas.
In the intensive ten-day training held under the slogan“Become
one of the cyber heroes of the future”, the students gained
theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the dynamic field of
cyber security. Furthermore, they were privileged to engage with
representatives of prominent Türk companies, adding a valuable
networking dimension to their experience. These talented students
firmly believe that the knowledge and insights gained in Türkiye
will significantly shape their future endeavors and careers.
It is worth mentioning that "Azercell Telecom" LLC launched a
large-scale project earlier this year, aiming to enhance the cyber
security landscape in Azerbaijan by introducing the latest trends
and best practices in the field. The company is committed to
modernizing existing cybersecurity solutions while pioneering
innovative ones. One of the directions of this project is to
support the professional growth of cybersecurity specialists within
Azerbaijan. Azercell remains dedicated to organizing diverse
training programs and internship opportunities for young
professionals as part of this visionary project.
The leading mobile operator congratulates the students who
excelled in the training held in Türkiye and wishes them success in
their future careers!
