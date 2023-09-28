Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Lambasts Nikol Pashinyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan strongly condemns and rejects the statement of Nikol
Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, dated September 28, 2023, on
the alleged“ethnic cleansing” of Armenian residents from the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing the statement of the Foreign Ministry.
Prime Minister of Armenia not only backtracks from his statement
of September 21 that there is no threat to local Armenians from
Azerbaijan, but also, with this alarming narrative, aims at
disrupting Azerbaijan's efforts in humanitarian assistance and
reintegration process, and undermines possible prospects of peace
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Armenia's leadership fails to notice how the central Government
institutions of Azerbaijan have expeditiously started to implement
necessary humanitarian support measures and to address the
immediate needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
It is well-known to the Prime Minister of Pashinyan that the
current departure of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan is their personal and individual decision, and it has
nothing to do with forced relocation. If some segments of Armenian
residents do not want to live and obey Azerbaijan's legislation and
rule, we cannot force them to do so. On the contrary, we call on
Armenians not to leave their places of residence and be part of
multiethnic Azerbaijan.
In order to establish peace and security in the region Armenia
must stop the obstacles vis-à-vis the reintegration process of
local Armenians, and focus on the successful conclusion of the
negotiation process on the peace treaty based on territorial
integrity and sovereignty of both countries.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.