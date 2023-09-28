Azerbaijani MP Succumbs To Coma

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva died today in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was being treated, Azernews reports.

Since September 23, the deputy was placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital due to serious health problems.

Due to the critical health condition of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic state of unknown origin, it was not possible to save the MP's life, despite all the necessary measures taken by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and medical specialists from Turkiye .

Recall that Pashayeva Ganira Alasgar qizi was born in 1975. She graduated from the Faculty of Pediatrics of the Azerbaijan State Medical University and the Faculty of International Law of the Baku State University. Since 1998, she has worked as a reporter, correspondent, editor, leading editor, chief leading editor, deputy editor-in-chief, deputy editor-in-chief of the news department of the ANS television company. In 2005, she was the head of the public relations department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

She was a MP of the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th convocations of the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic. At the same time, she worked as chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis. She is the author of the books“Women Nobel Prize Laureates”, “Women Who Inscribed Their Names in History”,“Khojaly Genocide (February 26, 1992): According to Eyewitnesses”,“After You”, and the article“A Flower Lover Like a Nightingale”.

May she rest in peace!