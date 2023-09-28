Azerbaijan, China Discuss Production Of Electric Bus Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese companies have discussed the creation of enterprises for
the production of electric buses in Azerbaijan. This was announced
by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev, Azernews reports.
"During a visit to China, we met with the leadership of leading
transport companies Yutong and Zhongtong. We discussed the use of
electric buses within the framework of projects implemented in the
direction of mobility in Baku, as well as the creation of
production facilities in our country by the respective companies,"
the minister said.
