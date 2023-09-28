Azerbaijan, China Discuss Production Of Electric Bus Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese companies have discussed the creation of enterprises for the production of electric buses in Azerbaijan. This was announced by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, Azernews reports.

"During a visit to China, we met with the leadership of leading transport companies Yutong and Zhongtong. We discussed the use of electric buses within the framework of projects implemented in the direction of mobility in Baku, as well as the creation of production facilities in our country by the respective companies," the minister said.