Ukraine Elected To IAEA Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has been elected to the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2025.

“Ukraine has been elected to the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023–2025. I thank every country that supported our bid,” President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X .

He stressed that Ukraine remained a reliable partner in the nuclear energy sector and would make every effort to reinforce the IAEA's important role and to strengthen global nuclear safety and security.

“We must all work together, all of us in the world who value security, to put an end to all types of nuclear blackmail that Russia attempts to normalize. Nuclear safety and security must be guaranteed,” Zelensky added.

As reported, in February, Ukraine applied for membership in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2023-2025.