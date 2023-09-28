More Than 60% Of Ukrainians Believe That Things In Country Moving In Right Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 60% of Ukrainians believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, while 23% have the opposite opinion.

This is evidenced by the results of another research on the sentiments and economic situation of the population, conducted as part of the 24th wave of the project "Ukraine in conditions of war" by the Sociological Group "Rating" on September 5-7, 2023.

"According to the results of the research, 61% of the respondents believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, 23% have the opposite opinion, and another 16% are undecided. Currently, there is a decrease in the number of those who assess the direction of the country's development as correct. The assessment of the direction as correct continues to prevail in all regions and among all age groups," the statement reads.

The poll was conducted among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of conducting the poll.

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. Sample population: 1,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). Sampling error is no more than 3.1%.