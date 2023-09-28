Ukraine, France May Start Joint Production Of Certain Types Of Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu the possibility of joint production of "certain types of weapons" and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

“During the meeting, further steps to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities with the support of France were discussed in detail, including the possibility of initiating joint production of certain types of weapons,” the President's Office informs .

The Head of State praised the effectiveness of military assistance provided by France, in particular the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems, Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and SCALP-EG long-range missiles. Special attention was given to strengthening Ukraine's air defense, especially crucial in the lead-up to the winter period.

The Head of State acknowledged France's comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. He highly appreciated President Emmanuel Macron's personal role in supporting international initiatives of our state and decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defense forces.

"I want to express my special thanks to French President Macron for the fact that all our agreements have yielded a powerful result in strengthening the Ukrainian army," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also awarded Lecornu the Order of Merit of II class, for his significant personal contribution to strengthening intergovernmental cooperation, support of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As reported, the President of Ukraine expects NATO member states supply additional air defense systems to protect the country from Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Photo, video: President's Office