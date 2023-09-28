At Least Three Killed In Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least three women were killed in a Russian artillery strike on Kherson city.

"The Russians shelled Kherson with artillery. We currently know of three killed women," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram .

on region's head shows consequences of nighttime shellin

As reported, over the past day, September 27, the Russian army launched 109 strikes on Kherson region, killing two people.