Kropyvnytskyi Allocates UAH 1M To Restore Community In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, has allocated UAH 1 million for the restoration of Velyka Oleksandrivka community in Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Kropyvnytskyi has allocated UAH 1 million for the restoration of a community in Kherson region. Today, at the plenary session of the Kropyvnytskyi City Council, deputies decided to allocate funds to support the Velyka Oleksandrivka community of Kherson region," the report says.

As noted, these funds will be used to restore the Mala Oleksandrivka House of Culture, which was damaged by Russian aggression. The funds will be transferred to the budget of the Velyka Oleksandrivka community in full.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Rivne City Council at its session on August 10 allocated UAH 4.5 million for the Kochubeyevka community of Kherson region to eliminate the consequences of flooding following the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion.