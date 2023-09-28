Kazakhstan Calls On Germany To Utilize Middle Corridor's Potential

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Germany to utilize the
potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TITR), Trend reports.
During his visit to Germany, President Tokayev held negotiations
with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Both sides paid special attention to strengthening cooperation
in the transit and transportation sector.
Tokayev also urged the German side to participate in the
infrastructure development of the Caspian ports of Aktau and
Kuryk.
The German side confirmed its strong readiness to deepen trade,
economic, and investment ties with Kazakhstan.
In particular, there is an interest in increasing the volume of
oil supplies, diversifying supply chains, and implementing
infrastructure projects.
Earlier, President Tokayev said that the traffic volume along
TITR, or the so-called Middle Corridor, can be increased five times
in the medium term.
In 2022, the volume of freight transport along the TITR
witnessed a 2.5-fold increase, reaching 1.5 million tons. The surge
continued in 2023, with freight volume for January through June
surging by 77 percent compared to the same period last year,
totaling 1.3 million tons.
