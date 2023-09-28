Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supplies To Germany - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Kazakhstan is
ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, said President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint press
conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trend reports.
He pointed out the importance of boosting energy cooperation
between the two countries.
"As you may know, thanks to our agreements, since the beginning
of this year, Kazakhstan has sent 500,000 tons of oil to Germany
through the Druzhba main oil pipeline. At the request of our German
friends, I have confirmed our country's readiness to increase the
delivery volumes and make them long-term in nature," President
Tokayev said.
According to Tokayev, the combination of Kazakhstan and
Germany's competitive advantages under the formula of "resources,
industry, and technology" allows to anticipate significant
synergistic effects for both sides.
"I proposed to the Chancellor the creation of a Consortium for
the implementation of joint raw material projects. In turn, we are
interested in the transfer of advanced German technologies and
scientific achievements in the development of renewable energy
sources, particularly green hydrogen," he added.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan supplied 390,000 tons of oil to Germany
through the Druzhba pipeline from February through July 2023. The
Kazakh side claims that this volume will amount to no less than
890,000 tons by year-end.
