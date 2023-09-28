Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supplies To Germany - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trend reports.

He pointed out the importance of boosting energy cooperation between the two countries.

"As you may know, thanks to our agreements, since the beginning of this year, Kazakhstan has sent 500,000 tons of oil to Germany through the Druzhba main oil pipeline. At the request of our German friends, I have confirmed our country's readiness to increase the delivery volumes and make them long-term in nature," President Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, the combination of Kazakhstan and Germany's competitive advantages under the formula of "resources, industry, and technology" allows to anticipate significant synergistic effects for both sides.

"I proposed to the Chancellor the creation of a Consortium for the implementation of joint raw material projects. In turn, we are interested in the transfer of advanced German technologies and scientific achievements in the development of renewable energy sources, particularly green hydrogen," he added.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan supplied 390,000 tons of oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline from February through July 2023. The Kazakh side claims that this volume will amount to no less than 890,000 tons by year-end.