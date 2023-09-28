China - One Of Azerbaijan's Main Trading Partners, Deputy PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. China is one of
the main economic and trade partners of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an event in Baku dedicated to
the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of
China, Trend reports.
“We thank the friendly People's Republic of China for its
continued support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and
independence of our country. Azerbaijan, in turn, constantly
supports the One China policy,” he said.
Deputy Prime Minister noted that in 2022, trade between the two
countries increased by more than 21 percent, to $2.2 billion, and
this positive trend continues this year.
From January to July, mutual trade grew by more than 41 percent
to $1.6 billion. Azerbaijan is China's largest trading partner in
the South Caucasus. The country's trade mission operates in China.
At the beginning of this year, the opening ceremony of the 4th
Trade House of Azerbaijan took place in China, he said.
According to Shahin Mustafayev, cooperation in the transport and
transit sector continues successfully.
“The creation of a modern transport infrastructure is one of
Azerbaijan's priorities. A number of large-scale projects to
develop transport infrastructure and increase transit potential
have been implemented in Azerbaijan. As a result of this,
Azerbaijan has become the main transport hub of the region.
Transport corridors connecting Europe with Asia and passing
through the territory of Azerbaijan, the created infrastructure,
the Baku seaport, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and other
projects provide the shortest transport routes for cargo
transportation from China to Europe and back.
In turn, the Alyat free economic zone is very favorable from the
point of view of logistics and transport. All these projects are
important elements of the One Belt and One Road project initiated
by the head of China. Azerbaijan that is located on the Great Silk
Road was one of the first countries to officially support this
initiative.
Of course, with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from
occupation, great prospects have opened up in the region for
restoring transport and communication ties,” Shahin Mustafayev
said.

