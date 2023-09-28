Zee News And Bzinga Forge A Dynamic Partnership For Enlightening Entertainment And Knowledge Enrichment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a trailblazing partnership that promises to elevate the realms of knowledge, entertainment, and engagement, Zee News, the premier news channel known for its credible and unbiased reporting, has teamed up with Bzinga-a prominent gaming universe encompassing an app, a website, and interactive QR code gameplay accessible through WhatsApp. This unique collaboration allows citizens to leverage their General Knowledge and seize opportunities to win rewards conveniently from the comfort of their homes, at any time of the day.



The much-anticipated quiz made its grand entrance on Zee News on 19th September and is poised to captivate audiences in the upcoming weeks too. The primary concept behind introducing QR codes on Zee News Channel has been encouraging viewers to play and win while watching the latest news reports, by answering fun, engaging and generally known questions. It serves as a catalyst for sparking curiosity, enhancing general knowledge, and promoting lifelong learning among citizens.



As of today, over 5000 citizens have enthusiastically participated in the quiz, marking the beginning of an exciting journey. This strategic alliance is a step towards inspiring widespread Zee News viewers to tap into their general knowledge, immerse themselves in captivating games, and seize the opportunity to win exclusive offers while staying informed with the latest news updates.



Emphasizing on this innovative partnership, Aditi Mallick, Marketing Leader, Bzinga said,“At Bzinga, we are passionate about making the pursuit of knowledge not only accessible but also enjoyable. By marrying the trusted news reporting of Zee News with the interactive and engaging world of Bzinga's games and quizzes, we aim to inspire a new era of informed and enlightened citizens. We envision a future where knowledge enrichment is a reward in itself.”



Piyush Rajgarhia, Business Head and Founder, Bzinga highlighted“Our collaboration with Zee News is driven by innovation. This partnership with Zee News represents our vision to revolutionize how individuals engage with media, fostering knowledge and entertainment through a forward-thinking approach.”



Emphasizing on the importance of knowledge enhanacement among the wide-spread viewers, Anindya Khare, Marketing Head of Zee Media Corporation Limited, further added "In today's era of information abundance, we seize the opportunity to elevate our viewers' daily experience by seamlessly integrating learning into their routines. We firmly believe that this collaboration will redefine media dynamics, extending beyond reach to cultivate inquisitiveness, broaden horizons, and forge deeper connections with our viewers."



"The union of Zee News and Bzinga symbolizes our endeavour to redefine the media landscape. We are not just expanding our reach; we are expanding minds, nurturing curiosity, and creating more informed and engaged citizens. Our goal is to provide our viewers with an enriching experience that combines the latest news updates with interactive learning and entertainment,” added Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited.



Furthermore, Bzinga has partnered with esteemed brands such as Infinix, Zoomiez, Kica Active, Skate Supply India, Myntra, and Skullcandy as its gifting partners. These collaborations will present winners with exclusive offers, further enhancing the gaming experience.



About Bzinga:



Bzinga aims to enthrall every Indian with the 'thrill of winning' with the Bzinga Gaming Universe – Indians can play and win on the Bzinga app, available on the Play and App Store , the Bzinga website as well as on WhatsApp.



Bzinga is a product engagement and discovery platform that creates a mutually beneficial ground to bring brands and consumers together. Powered by games, quizzes and polls, consumers can win products and branded vouchers using their skills and knowledge.



For brands, Bzinga provides a novel opportunity to test their products, conduct sampling exercises, and deploy the platform as a product discovery interface. Brands like Infinix, Kica Active, Zoomiez and many more have partnered with Bzinga to drive their marketing campaigns and gamify their product discovery efforts.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :